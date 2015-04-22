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Jens Lelie
madebyjens
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two roads between trees
Forking forest path
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 22, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D60
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
road
trees
grey
path
outdoors
decision
forrest
roads
bush
intersection
dirt road
separation
crossing
tracks
green path
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