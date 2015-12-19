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Marc Wieland
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two red-and-white jet planes on air
jet plane smoke
A map marker
Mollis, Schweiz
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 500D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
airplane
switzerland
plane
smoke
flight
aeroplane
aircraft
jet
flying
planes
swiss
wing
airforce
jets
airshow
transportation
biplane
schweiz
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