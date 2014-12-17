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two persons holding each other's hands
Holding hands in sweaters
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 17, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-E1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
man
people
fashion
human
outdoor
women
grey
hands
walking
friendship
holding hands
style
outdoors
jacket
sweater
coat
behind
jumper
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