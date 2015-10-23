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Anneliese Phillips
anneliesephillips
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two person sitting on grass field
Our nation’s parks
A map marker
Yosemite Valley, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 23, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D60
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
couple
mountains
love
trees
grass
love wallpaper
grey
scenery
field
vacation
together
countryside
picnic
i love you
meadow
yosemite
date
rural
great outdoors
united states
4K images
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