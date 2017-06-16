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Luca Bravo
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two person sitting on bar stool chair in front of bar front desk
People drinking and talking
A map marker
The Spaniard, New York, United States
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Published on
June 16, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Leica Camera AG, LEICA M10
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
people
interior design
restaurant
new york
cafe
bar
dinner
drink
indoor
alcohol
social
pub
beverage
decor
works
seats
stalls
stools
united states
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