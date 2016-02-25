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Désirée Fawn
thatdesiree
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two person showing silver-colored rings
Newlyweds wearing rings
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 25, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS DIGITAL REBEL XTi
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
people
black
human
white
beautiful
happy
time
hands
hand
connection
friend
wedding rings
rings
colours
fingers
age
touching
caucasian
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