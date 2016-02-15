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two person in brown boots and shoes on snowy forest
Boots in snow
A map marker
Olsztyn, Poland
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 15, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
winter
love
shoes
grey
kissing
romantic
feet
romance
shoe
valentine
kiss
cold
legs
footwear
two
boot
toes
husband
treeline
High resolution images
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