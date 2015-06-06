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Peter Miranda
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two people walking on pedestrian lane towards gray concrete pillars during daytime photo
Pedestrians using crosswalk
A map marker
Brussels, Belgium
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 6, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
girl
city
man
people
road
street
brown
lady
street photography
belgium
brussels
street fashion
traffic lights
pedestrian crossing
walkway
crossing
walk way
lady walking
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