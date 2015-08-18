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two people standing on field near cliff
Cliffs and hills
A map marker
Djúpivogur, Iceland
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 18, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD., PENTAX K-3 II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
girl
people
green
clouds
grass
grey
happy
field
hills
rocks
mountain range
valley
cliff
dusk
cloudy
hikers
ledge
iceland
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