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Taylor Leopold
taylorleopold
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two people sitting on outdoor bench with cloudy sky and pine trees
Reading With A View
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 14, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
people
clouds
book
trees
cloud
study
friends
grey
studying
woods
outdoors
view
pine tree
mist
pine trees
pine
railing
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