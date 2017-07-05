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Anton Darius
thesollers
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two orange-and-black cooked eggplants on gray stove
Burnt roasted peppers
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 5, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 700D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
kitchen
cooking
metal
rust
chilli
eggplant
oven
charcoal
co2
peppers
paprika
burnt
roasting
crust
animal
bbq
insect
seafood
crab
Creative Commons images
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