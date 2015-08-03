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two mountain goats
Rams on rocky cliff
A map marker
Thingvellir
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 3, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD., PENTAX K-3 II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
animal
animals
white
grey
happy
iceland
sheep
animal background
ram
wool
livestock
horn
horns
rocky
herd
ledge
dominance
mating
thingvellir
HD Wallpapers
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