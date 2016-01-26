Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Anna Vander Stel
ann_van_
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
two men talking while sitting on bench
Men talking in the cold
A map marker
Scranton, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 26, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T5
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
outdoor
friends
grey
students
communication
hand
men
smile
conversation
male
boys
friend
talk
cold
chat
speak
outside
chatting
guys
HD Wallpapers
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20