Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Surya Prakosa
prakosasurya
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
two men standing near house
Two tribe members
A map marker
Bali, Indonesia
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 9, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T10
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
people
bali
africa
palm tree
culture
symbol
warrior
hut
traditional
tribe
papua
land
human
plant
jungle
indonesia
rainforest
outdoors
fern
PNG images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20