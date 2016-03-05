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Josh Pepper
jrpepper
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two men sitting in front of table beside assorted wall decors store
Motivational signs
A map marker
Jaffa, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 5, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5s
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
black
love
vintage
street
grey
interior
furniture
adult
peace
retro
market
shop
israel
store
sign
old
terrace
signs
backgammon
jaffa
Backgrounds
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