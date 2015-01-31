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Josh Felise
jfelise
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two men on mountain edge
Extreme Mountain Views
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 31, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
mountains
grey
hiking
scenic
rocks
outdoors
yosemite
cliff
hike
pine
climb
hiker
trampoline
hikers
wander
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