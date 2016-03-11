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Mitch Nielsen
mitchnielsen
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two men fixing camera inside kitchen
Cameramen in kitchen
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 11, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D600
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
people
black
team
kitchen
red
camera
adult
men
focus
male
cinema
silver
commercial
lens
shutter
aperture
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