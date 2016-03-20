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Steve Bittinger
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two horses standing on mountain cliff by the sea
Ponies near azure sea
A map marker
Pembrokeshire Coast Path, Newport, United Kingdom
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Published on
March 20, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
sea
green
grass
horse
horse wallpaper
shadow
countryside
meadow
hill
cliff
wales
shore
pasture
britain
pony
horse background
roam
united kingdom
newport
HDR images
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