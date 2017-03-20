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Kelly Sikkema
kellysikkema
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two green leaves on body of water
Lily Pad
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 20, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, IXY DIGITAL 80
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sun
plant
grey
lake
leaf
reflection
pond
lily pad
float
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