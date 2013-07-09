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Luke Chesser
lukechesser
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two gray ceramic mugs on brown wooden dining table
Coffee in Montreal
A map marker
Kitsuné Café, Montreal, Canada
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Published on
July 9, 2013 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
restaurant
wood
grey
table
urban
chair
drink
smartphone
windows
blur
bokeh
cup
wood table
wooden table
downtown
chairs
coffee cups
cups
tables
4K images
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