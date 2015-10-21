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Andrew Montgomery
andymontgo
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two gray canoes on misty body of water
Canoe Rides
A map marker
Hayward, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 21, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
sunrise
trees
river
grey
lake
boat
reflection
fog
transportation
transport
united states
mist
rowing
serene
boats
canoe
misty
paddle boat
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