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Neha Deshmukh
nehadeshmukh
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two filled clear drinking glasses
Strawberry Mojito
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Published on
February 22, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
health
strawberry
ice
cocktail
drink
food and drink
mint
flatlay
holistic
mojito
peppermint
from above
mason jar
plant
leaf
juice
pottery
herbs
vase
Historical images
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