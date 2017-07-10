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Zoltan Tasi
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two brown wooden table inside building
The Friars ( 1240 )
A map marker
Aylesford, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 10, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T10
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
church
grey
interior
temple
pray
creepy
candles
stained glass
empty
fujifilm
kent
ominous
alter
building
architecture
furniture
worship
table
chair
HDR images
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