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Timon Studler
derstudi
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two brown lion cubs on grasses
Huddled lion cubs
A map marker
Serengeti, Tanzania
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Published on
March 2, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 550D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
cat
animal
sun
lion
wildlife
baby
wild animals
wild
bush
real
natura
twin
plant
grass
field
grassland
outdoors
zoo
tanzania
flora
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