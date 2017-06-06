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Tobin Rogers
tobinrogers
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two brown Giraffe on brown grass field
Giraffe in Kruger
A map marker
Kruger National Park, South Africa
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Published on
June 6, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 20D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
blue
outdoor
wildlife
field
africa
south africa
giraffe
safari
colors
african
kruger national park
kruger
south
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