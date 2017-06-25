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Annie Spratt
anniespratt
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two brown brick houses
Beaulieu Cottages
A map marker
Beaulieu, United Kingdom
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Published on
June 25, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D4S
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
house
home
grey
window
windows
roof
fence
tile
brick
outside
brick wallpaper
facade
exterior
brick background
residence
picket fence
united kingdom
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