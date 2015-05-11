Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Brandon Morgan
littleppl85
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
two boys playing in inflatable pool during daytime
Children backyard swimming
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 11, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
summer
splash
kids
children
clothes
child
pool
boys
swimming
kid
fun
clean
childhood
backyard
play
jump
hobby
trampoline
family
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20