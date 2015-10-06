Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Annie Spratt
anniespratt
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
two books on bed
The smell of books
A map marker
New Forest District, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
green
books
education
book
vintage
reading
shadow
bed
brown
sunlight
learn
pink flower
literature
decor
classic
stack
bed sheets
pile
Free pictures
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20