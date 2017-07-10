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Kelly Sikkema
kellysikkema
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two black retractable pens
Start somewhere
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 10, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
art
paper
grey
drawing
brown
artist
tools
sketch
ideas
pencil
blank
create
ruler
eraser
pen
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