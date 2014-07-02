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Kelly Sikkema
kellysikkema
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two black jersey cattle on ranch
Cows Feeding In The Field
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 2, 2014 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
grey
farm
field
meadow
cattle
bull
mammal
pasture
haze
angus
black
animals
grass
cow
fence
rural
herd
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