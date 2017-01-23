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Adam Birkett
abrkett
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two birds perching on edge of roof of house
Two birds
A map marker
London, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 23, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
grey
birds
minimal
minimalism
gray
shed
pidgeon
animal
bird
london
united kingdom
pigeon
dove
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