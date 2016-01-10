Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Crew
crew
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
two assorted wall decors
Framed wall art
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 10, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
art
wall
grey
drawing
frame
picture
picture frame
decoration
frames
minimalistic
pictures
zoom backgrounds
wall decor
home deco
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20