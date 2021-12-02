Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alexey Demidov
@alexeydemidov
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 2, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
gemstone
accessories
jewelry
accessory
emerald
jade
ornament
Creative Commons images
Related collections
FIELD WORK
87 photos
· Curated by Terris Kremer
outdoor
boot
shoe
love
26 photos
· Curated by Oliver Korb
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
human
Pretty Food
84 photos
· Curated by Kathy Ribeiro
Food Images & Pictures
drink
plate