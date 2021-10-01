Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Julie Tran
@juliedwbya
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Da Lat, Da Lat, Vietnam
Published
12d
ago
iPhone XS
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
da lat
vietnam
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
home garden
plant
vegetation
annonaceae
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Cabin life
18 photos
· Curated by Gemma Evans
cabin
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
Hand It Over
87 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
hand
People Images & Pictures
finger
The People Of Earth
31 photos
· Curated by Joshua Fuller
People Images & Pictures
portrait
man