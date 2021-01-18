Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
CURTIS HYSTAD
@hystad
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bonsai Rock, New Washoe City, NV, USA
Published
on
January 19, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Bonsai Rock
Related tags
bonsai rock
new washoe city
nv
usa
blackandwhitephotography
norcal
monochrome
HD Wallpapers
California Pictures
nevada
lake tahoe
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
sony
sony a7ii
transportation
vehicle
boat
HD White Wallpapers
silhouette
watercraft
Public domain images
Related collections
Nature
48 photos
· Curated by David Koubi
Nature Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
LGBT | LGBTIQ+
186 photos
· Curated by Esquimal
friend
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
abstract
382 photos
· Curated by Kari Shea
HD Abstract Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds