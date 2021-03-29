Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Yassine Khalfalli
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Rochester, NY, USA
Published
on
March 29, 2021
Canon EOS R6
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
rochester
ny
usa
silhouette
Sunset Images & Pictures
golden hour
rochester ny
Brown Backgrounds
construction crane
cable
electric transmission tower
power lines
outdoors
Nature Images
Free stock photos
Related collections
Friendship
144 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Friendship Images
friend
People Images & Pictures
Wonderland
23 photos
· Curated by Mike Petrucci
wonderland
outdoor
HQ Background Images
DISCOVER NEW GROUNDS
51 photos
· Curated by Sven L'bauer
outdoor
road
HD Grey Wallpapers