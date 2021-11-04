Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Markus Winkler
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 4, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
ivy
vine
HD Grey Wallpapers
foliage
greenery
leaflet
Grass Backgrounds
wall
Leaf Backgrounds
bush
clipping path
HD Tropical Wallpapers
isolated
detail
flagged
frame
border
shrub
HQ Background Images
Free stock photos
Related collections
Fashion Startups
83 photos · Curated by Niamh O'Dea
fashion
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Unsplash Local
90 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
building
united kingdom
london
Trend: Extreme Neon
17 photos · Curated by Kirill
HD Neon Wallpapers
building
HD City Wallpapers