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Pawel Kadysz
pawelkadysz
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turned on wireless dualshock game controller
Playstation game controller
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 28, 2013 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 50D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
computer
red
grey
table
reflection
games
fun
action
led
xbox
sony
console
game controller
joystick
controls
wii
dof
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