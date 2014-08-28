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Aleksi Tappura
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turned on MacBook on beige wooden desk
apple laptop on a desk
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 28, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
office
laptop
computer
work
apple
grey
table
desk
window
working
minimal
macbook
chair
notebook
simple
clean
screen
neutral
macbook air
imac
Backgrounds
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