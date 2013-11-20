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Galymzhan Abdugalimov
naffiq
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turned on MacBook Air beside white notebook
Web designer’s notebook
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 20, 2013 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
laptop
computer
blue
book
wood
camera
table
headphones
macbook
keyboard
notebook
pen
headphone
note
wooden table
wooden
designing
wooden desk
marker
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