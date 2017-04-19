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Jakob Owens
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Published on
April 19, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS-1D X Mark II
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
business
laptop
computer
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desk
film
keyboard
creative
workspace
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commercial
filmmaking
computer screen
editing
adobe
filmmaker
music video
desk space
adobe premiere
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