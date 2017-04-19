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Jakob Owens
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Featured in
Technology
,
Business & Work
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turned on iMac and Apple Magic Keyboard and mouse on table
Limbo Edit
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Published on
April 19, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS-1D X Mark II
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
desktop
computer
mac
video
desk
keyboard
desktop computer
office space
video editing
mouse
filmmaking
computer screen
editing
work space
music video
film editing
lens flares
adobe premiere
human
furniture
Public domain images
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