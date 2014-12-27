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Jez Timms
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turned on desk lamp beside pile of books
Vintage lamp and books
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 27, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D610
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dark wallpaper
dark
books
book
night
dark background
light
vintage
still life
desk
shadow
lamp
evening
literature
antique
teapot
kettle
classical
pitcher
pile
4K images
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