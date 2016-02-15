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turned on black Amazon Kindle e-book reader
Reading on an e-book reader
A map marker
Coffee Station, Olsztyn, Poland
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 15, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
coffee
book
fire
cafe
grey
digital
table
reading
text
relax
story
tablet
read
ebook
illumination
illuminated
digital book
e-book
e reader
digital reading
Public domain images
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