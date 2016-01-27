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Lauren Mancke
laurenmancke
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turned off MacBook Pro beside white ceramic mug filled with coffee
Taking notes at coffee time
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 27, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
coffee
laptop
computer
paper
work
mac
apple
grey
minimalist
table
desk
keyboard
workspace
screen
notes
pencil
bright
mug
notepad
tabletop
4K images
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