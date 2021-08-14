Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Shino
@shinonk
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Japan, Yamagata, Tsuruoka, Haguromachi Touge, 羽黒山 羽黒山
Published
on
August 14, 2021
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M10
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
japan
yamagata
tsuruoka
haguromachi touge
羽黒山 羽黒山
architecture
building
temple
shrine
worship
porch
pillar
column
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #194: Unsplash
10 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Fall Images & Pictures
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
Warm Toned Mediterranean
119 photos
· Curated by Emily June
building
architecture
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vibrant Blackouts (OLED)
70 photos
· Curated by Tyler Lastovich
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
Flower Images