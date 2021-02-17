Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Nika Benedictova
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 17, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
ruins
castle
fortress
fortress wall
fortress wall towers
ancient
soil
Brown Backgrounds
archaeology
building
architecture
fort
bunker
wall
Free stock photos
Related collections
Faces
134 photos
· Curated by Mai Knoblovits
face
People Images & Pictures
portrait
Scenic
111 photos
· Curated by Robert Milos
scenic
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Olympics
30 photos
· Curated by Hannah Orenstein
olympic
Sports Images
running track