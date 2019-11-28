Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Holly Stratton
@holly_buildalifeyoulove
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
London, UK
Published on
November 28, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Blue buttercream flower cake
Related tags
london
uk
Cake Images
dessert
icing
cream
creme
Food Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
human
confectionery
sweets
HD Grey Wallpapers
Ice Cream Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
cakes
19 photos
· Curated by Francisco Palomo Frias
Cake Images
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
LHW
136 photos
· Curated by Don Peterson
lhw
Food Images & Pictures
plant
food collage
81 photos
· Curated by busta fara
Food Images & Pictures
sweet
dessert