Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Francesco Ungaro
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 4, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T4
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
pollen
Flower Images
blossom
geranium
petal
bud
sprout
wasp
hornet
andrena
Animals Images & Pictures
Bee Pictures & Images
insect
invertebrate
anther
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #120: The Creators Project
10 photos
· Curated by The Creators Project
HD Wallpapers
Sports Images
HQ Background Images
Winter Tones
318 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Foreboding
71 photos
· Curated by Robert Milos
foreboding
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images