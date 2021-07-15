Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Silvan Schuppisser
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Switzerland
Published
on
July 15, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
switzerland
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
lake
lakeside
view
HD Chill Wallpapers
relax
Nature Images
outdoors
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
reservoir
river
waterfront
Backgrounds
Related collections
Luminescence
4 photos
· Curated by Thought Catalog
luminescence
Book Images & Photos
Light Backgrounds
Collection #66: Chris Coyier
9 photos
· Curated by Chris Coyier
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
silhouette
Cozy Contemplations
175 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures